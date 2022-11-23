Serie A giants ‘battling’ to sign outcast Chelsea star after World Cup

Inter Milan and Juventus are battling to sign Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window.

That is according to the Daily Mail, which broke the news of the potential bidding war on Wednesday.

So far this season, Pulisic has started only three Premier League matches. Injuries and fluctuating form have led the 24-year-old to drastically fall down the pecking order at Chelsea despite arriving in London as an exciting, young prospect.

He is, however, a Champions League winner and has contributed several crucial goals to the Blues throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.

The forward also has a key role to play over the next month, as he is one of the United States National Team’s most trusted and talented players, and the side are looking to make history by lifting the lucrative World Cup trophy for the first time in their history.

Pulisic’s time in London may be up

His lack of game time may force him out of the club and look towards Italy for a potential new destination.