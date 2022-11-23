The Glazers set to receive Man United offer as billionaire prepares first bid

Manchester United are up for sale and according to recent reports, the club’s current owners are set to receive their first offer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe will make an offer to take over the Red Devils following a statement released by the Glazer family on Tuesday evening.

Addressing fans via the club’s official website, Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors, Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer said: “The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers.

“As we seek to continue building on the Club’s history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives.

“We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the Club today and in the future.

“Throughout this process we will remain fully focused on serving the best interests of our fans, shareholders, and various stakeholders.”

Following the news, which will undoubtedly please the majority of fans, Ratcliffe, a self-confessed fan of the 20-time league winners, has become the first high-profile name to throw his name into the mix.

What the billionaire’s offer may be is unknown, but following suggestions that the Glazer family value the club at as much as £5bn (Sky Sports), it goes without saying, Ratcliffe will have to dig deep into his pockets in order to wrestle the Premier League giants away from their current American owners.