Tottenham prepared to pay £43 million release clause for 26-year-old target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the South Korean defender Kim Min Jae.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a key player for Napoli since joining the club from Fenerbahce and he has been linked with a number of European clubs in recent months.

The defender’s performances in the Champions League have attracted the attention of the London club and Antonio Conte’s side are willing to pay his €50 million release clause in order to sign him at the end of the season.

According to a report from Raffaele Auriemma via TuttoNapoli, the Premier League side are keen to reunite Kim Min Jae with his compatriot Son Heung-Min next season.

He said: “There is already one club that has made a move, we are talking about Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, who have made it known that they are ready to pay that €50 million (£43m) clause so that two South Koreans can play together: Kim and Son.”

The defender was heavily linked with a move to Spurs in the past but Tottenham chose not to pursue him at the time.

The defender went on to impress with Fenerbahce and he was snapped up by Napoli at the start of the season. Kim Min Jae has stepped up following the departure of Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea and established himself as the best defender at the club this season.

It is no surprise that the top European clubs are looking to secure his services and it will be interesting to see if Tottenham can snap him up at the end of the season.

The Londoners need to bring in a quality defensive partner for Cristian Romero and the South Korean would be an upgrade on the likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez.

They will hope that the presence of Son at the club can give them an edge in the transfer chase.