United States goalkeeper names England attacker that poses threat

United States goalkeeper Matt Ryan has named one prolific England forward who poses threat ahead of their clash on Friday evening.

He went for his club teammate Bukayo Saka, who netted a brace in England’s World Cup opener against Iran. The Three Lions thrashed their opponents in a triumphant 6-2 win.

The US drew their first fixture against Wales 1-1 and are now preparing to face Gareth Southgate’s rampant squad.

Ryan lauded his fellow Gooner of their match, he said (via ESPN): “He’s one of the young stars of world football. He’s a top, top player and I think you don’t need me to tell anybody on our team how much of a threat that he poses in the game.”

Saka’s season so far

Saka has enjoyed a fine start to the season and has been instrumental to Arsenal’s success so far; they sit top of the Premier League table and have lost only one game all season. He has scored five goals and contributed six assists in all competitions.