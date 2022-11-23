(Video) Dani Olmo gets Spain off the mark in Qatar with super finish vs Costa Rica

Spain have taken an early lead against Costa Rica during Wednesday afternoon’s Group E clash in Qatar.

Luis Enrique’s side have started the game in impressive fashion with the likes of Pedri and Gavi pulling all the strings.

Although forced to name a makeshift front three consisting of Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Asensio, Espana have been devasting when going forward.

Latching onto a loose ball deep inside his opponent’s area, Olmo managed to control his teammate’s misplaced pass before poking the ball beyond goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Check out the moment the RB Leipzig attacker opened the game’s scoring below.

