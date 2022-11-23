(Video) Ferran Torres adds Spain’s third from the spot vs Costa Rica

Spain are running riot against Costa Rica during Wednesday afternoon’s Group E game in Qatar.

Luis Enrique’s Espana have been on the front foot since the game kicked off with midfield duo Gavi and Pedri controlling proceedings.

It has been the 2010 World Champions’ front three that will make headlines though.

Despite naming a makeshift attacking line made up of Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Asensio, all three have found themselves on the scoresheet inside the game’s first 30 minutes.

Olmo’s 11th-minute strike set the tone before Asensio doubled his country’s lead just 10 minutes later. Consequently, the third and latest scorer is Torres, who beat Keylor Navas from the penalty spot.

Check out the moment the Barcelona star opened his 2022 World Cup account below.

