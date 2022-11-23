(Video) Ferran Torres nets brace as Spain run riot vs Costa Rica

Spain have been excellent against Costa Rica during Wednesday afternoon’s Group E clash in Qatar.

Luis Enrique’s Espana have come into this year’s prestigious tournament relatively under the radar. However, low expectations are proving to be the Spaniard’s biggest strength.

In action against Costa Rica, the European side have been dominant since the match kicked off.

Dani Olmo scored after just 11 minutes in the first half before Marco Asensio double his country’s lead.

However, Torres will be the player that will steal the headlines after the Barcelona attacker netted a 54-minute brace.

Check out the moment the ex-Manchester City winger doubled his goal tally below.

