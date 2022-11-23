(Video) FIFA make disciplinary decision on Germany’s World Cup team photo gesture

FIFA will not take disciplinary action against the German national team following the player’s decision to cover their mouths during their pre-game photo before squaring off against Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

The Germany team, after being told they could not wear an LGBTQ ‘One Love’ armband, opted to cover their mouths, presumably as a way of alluding to feeling silenced by FIFA.

However, despite the team’s controversial actions, FIFA have decided not to act and has instead agreed to allow the European giants to express their feelings without repercussions.

Germany’s group game against Japan, which took place at the Khalifa International Stadium, saw the four-time World Champions lose 2-1.

