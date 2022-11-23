(Video) Gavi scores beautiful outside-of-boot volley vs Costa Rica

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Spain are heading to the top of Group E in the 2022 World Cup.

Luis Enrique’s Espana have been in scintillating form against Costa Rica, who, admittedly, have been very poor.

Midfield duo Pedri and Gavi have been excellent and dictated proceedings since the first whistle, and now the latter has seen his efforts rewarded.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano explains agent’s Arsenal transfer comments and makes January prediction

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Ferran Torres nets brace as Spain run riot vs Costa Rica
Danny Murphy says Eddie Howe would never sign this Premier League star
Dean Jones predicts Jesse Marsch to sign two attackers in January

Following goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a brace from Barcelona’s Ferran Torres, Gavi has become his country’s fourth goalscorer of the evening after netting a superb volley with the outside of his boot.

More Stories Gavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.