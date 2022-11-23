(Video) Jordi Alba and Asensio superbly combine to double Spain’s lead vs Costa Rica

Spain may not be one of the favourites to win the 2022 World Cup but try telling them that.

Luis Enrique’s Espana are blowing Costa Rica away in Wednesday afternoon’s Group E game in Qatar.

The 2021 World Champions have the youngest squad out of all of the 32 nations but that hasn’t stopped them from playing some beautiful football.

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo opened the match’s scoring before Jordi Alba set Asensio up to make it two-nil to the boys in red.

Check out the moment the La Liga duo combined below.