Despite being poor during the first half of their Group F game against Canada on Wednesday night, Belgium have taken the lead.

After Bayern Munich’s Alfonso Davies saw a penalty kick saved by opposition goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois , Canada, who have been superb, will be kicking themselves not to be at least level.

Michy Batshuayi is the game’s hero so far though. The former Chelsea forward has managed to fire his country into what has so far looked to be an undeserved lead.

The striker’s goal has come very much against the run of play.