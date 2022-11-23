(Video) Portugal manager’s hilarious reaction to constant Cristiano Ronaldo questions

Fernando Santos was sick of the press asking Bruno Fernandes questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal’s pre-match press conference. 

Manchester United announced on Tuesday that they had reached a mutual agreement with Ronaldo to terminate his contract, making his exit from the club ‘imminent’.

Fernandes addressed the situation today, stating that he would not take sides and that it was a dream come true to have played alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at club level.

The two will continue to play with each other for Portugal and the national team kick off their World Cup campaign on Thursday evening against Ghana. It is Ronaldo’s last chance to secure the lucrative trophy.

Santos sick of Ronaldo questions

The manager looked visibly annoyed when the United midfielder continued to be hounded regarding his teammate, watch his reaction below:

 

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.

