(Video) Thibaut Courtois saves poor Alphonso Davies penalty

Thibaut Courtois has come to Belgium’s rescue.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper was called into action after just 10 minutes of Wednesday evening’s Group F game against Canada.

After handling the ball inside his own area, Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco conceded a blatant spot-kick.

However, despite being his country’s most high-profile player, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies, who was tasked with converting, fluffed his lines and fell victim to a brilliant save from Courtois.