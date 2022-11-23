French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni completed a €100 million move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has proven to be an exceptional acquisition for Real Madrid, and he has already established himself as a key player for the Spanish giants.

The highly talented defensive midfielder was on the radar of several other European clubs, and Tchouameni has revealed that he had approaches from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, and the player has revealed that he held discussions with the Premier League club before opting to join Real Madrid.

Tchouameni claims that Real Madrid are the biggest club in the world, and as soon as he found out about their interest in him, he instructed his agent to finalise the move at all costs.

“The first to come forward was Liverpool. We had discussions,” he told Le Parisien. “Then Real arrived. And in my head everything was clear. It was Real and not another. It’s the biggest club in the world. I told my agent: ‘As long as there is interest, we do everything to go there’. I was already sure.”

He also added that PSG came in with a late approach and he was happy with their interest, but his mind was already made up.

“When Paris showed up, my choice was already made, even if I was happy to be approached by PSG,” he added.

Liverpool could have used someone like him in their midfield this season. The Reds have had a difficult season so far and their midfield has been plagued with injuries.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp can reinforce his midfield department significantly at the end of the season.