West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace are in the race to sign Juventus youngster Koni De Winter.

That is according to Tutto Juve, which confirmed that the Premier League sides have all enquired about the exciting prospect.

He joined the Italian side from Zulte Waragem and represented the youth team before making two senior appearances for Juventus.

De Winter then went on loan to Empoli, which is where he caught the attention of the English clubs. So far, he has made eight appearances and has developed with the opportunity of first-team football.

A hamstring issue is likely what led the 20-year-old to miss out on a World Cup call-up for Belgium, though he will undoubtedly go on to represent the national team in the future.

De Winter may come costly

One issue for the Irons and the other interested teams is that Juventus are keen on keeping hold of the young defender. If they were to oversee a deal, they will attach a price tag of around £13-18 million.