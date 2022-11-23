West Ham in pole position to sign Juventus star

Crystal Palace FC Southampton FC
Posted by

West Ham United, Southampton and Crystal Palace are in the race to sign Juventus youngster Koni De Winter.

That is according to Tutto Juve, which confirmed that the Premier League sides have all enquired about the exciting prospect.

He joined the Italian side from Zulte Waragem and represented the youth team before making two senior appearances for Juventus.

De Winter then went on loan to Empoli, which is where he caught the attention of the English clubs. So far, he has made eight appearances and has developed with the opportunity of first-team football.

A hamstring issue is likely what led the 20-year-old to miss out on a World Cup call-up for Belgium, though he will undoubtedly go on to represent the national team in the future.

More Stories / Latest News
The Glazers set to receive Man United offer as billionaire prepares first bid
Premier League club rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo
(Video) Gavi scores beautiful outside-of-boot volley vs Costa Rica

De Winter may come costly

One issue for the Irons and the other interested teams is that Juventus are keen on keeping hold of the young defender. If they were to oversee a deal, they will attach a price tag of around £13-18 million.

More Stories Crystal Palace David Moyes Juventus Koni De Winter Southampton West Ham United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.