West Ham to compete with Tottenham for 22-year-old defender

West Ham United are keen on signing Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.

According to a report via Fichajes, the 22-year-old is on the shortlist of Atletico Madrid and Juventus as well.

A couple of days ago Mundo Deportivo reported that Tottenham have the player in their sights as well. Antonio Conte could use a quality partner for Cristian Romero and Kiwior is being looked at as a potential option.

Kiwior has done well for the Italian club this season and a move to West Ham or Atletico Madrid would be a step up in his career.

It remains to be seen whether the Hammers are prepared to submit a concrete bid for the player at the end of the season.

The report adds that Atletico Madrid will follow the player closely during Poland’s World Cup campaign.

It is no secret that West Ham need to improve their defensive options.

Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Cresswell are expected to leave the club when their contract expires at the end of this season.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are the only reliable centre-backs at the club and Kiwior could be a solid long-term signing for the Londoners.

However, they will struggle to compete with a club like Atletico Madrid, if the Spanish giants are truly interested in the player.

That said, Atletico Madrid are going through financial constraints following their Champions League exit and the Hammers might be able to outmuscle them financially.

It will be interesting to see where the talented young defender ends up.

Both clubs would represent a good move for him and playing at a higher level would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.