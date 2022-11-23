West Ham United could now be forced to sell player

West Ham could be forced into selling Declan Rice for £70m next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claim the Hammers may have no choice but to admit defeat when it comes to keeping hold of the English midfielder.

Rice, despite having a contract until 2025, has already made it clear he will not be signing an extension and that will almost certainly see some of Europe’s big boys try to prise him away from London sooner.

MORE: Video: Antonio Rudiger does bizarre Usain Bolt impression during Germany-Japan World Cup clash

In action for Gareth Southgate’s England in Qatar, Rice, who started in the Three Lions’ opening group game against Iran on Monday, is once again proving he is one of the country’s best defensive midfielders and ahead of the summer window, interest is certain to mount.

Although previously valuing him at a staggering £150m, the Hammers are now said to be prepared to accept as little as £70m.

Clubs rumoured to be in the hunt for the 23-year-old include Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.