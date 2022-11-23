England star provides injury update on Harry Kane

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has provided some reassuring news on the injury status of star striker and captain Harry Kane.

The Tottenham man had to go off in the 6-2 win over Iran and it looked like there might be a fairly serious problem with his right ankle – a very worrying piece of World Cup news for England fans.

However, it may be that Kane was just taken off as a precaution by England manager Gareth Southgate, with Pickford now speaking about his teammate and insisting it seems like he’s fine.

See below for Pickford’s quote, as carried by David Ornstein of The Athletic via his Twitter page…

? Jordan Pickford on Harry Kane fitness after England’s captain underwent scan on injury to right ankle: “I think he’s good – a bit sore but he’s out on the grass today, he’s our captain and I think he’s fine”#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #ENG #USA #ENGUSAhttps://t.co/E1adIoMpRR — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 23, 2022

England got off to a great start in their group and will now hope to continue that in their next two fixtures against USA and Wales.

The Three Lions got to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, and made it to the final of Euro 2020 just over a year ago, so if they keep key players like Kane fit they’ll surely be among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar.