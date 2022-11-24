24-year-old could be next to leave Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo departure

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be next to leave Manchester United after Cristiano Ronaldo departure.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo would be leaving the club with immediate effect. Ronaldo’s contract was terminated, meaning Erik ten Hag could have some wiggle room int he January transfer window with his wages off the wage bill.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United will be in the market for a new right-back, but only if they are able to sell Wan-Bissaka, who could be the next player to leave after Ronaldo.

Diogo Dalot has had an impressive season for Manchester United, but Ten Hag appears to want increased competition for the right-back. The Portuguese international is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so United could look to bring in a replacement for Dalot as well as Wan-Bissaka.

Finding a buyer for Wan-Bissaka won’t be easy, with the 24-year-old struggling for game time this season. Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United were taking a look at both Sergino Dest and Jeremy Frimpong.