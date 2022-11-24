All England players involved in training except one ahead of World Cup game against USA

All England players were involved in training ahead of their World Cup clash against USA except just one.

With Harry Kane coming off injured against Iran and having a scan during the week, England fans and Gareth Southgate were sweating on the fitness of their captain.

Any injury suffered during the World Cup can be catastrophic, with games coming thick and fast and a small niggle potentially keeping a player out for the whole tournament.

However, with training taking place on Thursday morning, England had no fresh injuries to deal with, with all players taking part except James Maddison, who missed the game against Iran through injury.

All #ENG players training at Al Wakrah apart from Maddison — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) November 24, 2022

Kyle Walker also missed the game against Iran, but it appears he’s now back in training.

Maddison will be gutted to not be involved for England so far after such an impressive season for Leicester.

However, with the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Mason Mount impressing, England shouldn’t be too worried with just one player missing training ahead of their World Cup clash with USA.