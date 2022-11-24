Arsenal and Chelsea prepared to lure midfielder with €10m-a-year contract

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and the Italian giants have not been able to agree on a contract extension with him yet.

According to a report from Calcio Mercato, the French international midfielder is demanding wages of around €10 million per season and Juventus will not be able to afford that kind of money.

The report further states that Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the 27-year-old midfielder and they are prepared to offer him wages of around €10 million per season.

Both clubs are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and Rabiot could prove to be a quality acquisition for them.

The Juventus midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now and he has been quite impressive in the Italian league this season. Furthermore, he has started the World Cup in fine form as well, scoring a goal and assisting another during France’s 4-1 win over Australia.

Given his contract situation, it is understandable why there is considerable interest in Rabiot. Signing the 27-year-old on a free transfer would be a bargain and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea will need to replace the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté when they leave at the end of the season upon the expiry of their contracts. Rabiot could be an ideal fit for them.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield department and Rabiot could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey in Mike Arteta’s midfield pivot.