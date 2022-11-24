Arsenal legend believes Man Utd star who is available would be “perfect” for his former club

Former goalkeeper David Seaman has tipped his former club to sign Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo who would be “perfect” for Arsenal. 

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo would be leaving the club. After recent events involving Ronaldo calling out Manchester United in an interview with Piers Morgan, his contract will now be terminated.

This leaves Ronaldo without a club, and former Arsenal goalkeeper Seaman has claimed that he would be a perfect fit for the Gunners.

“Ronaldo is far from done and he would be perfect for Arsenal,” said Seaman, speaking to the Daily Mail.

Mikel Arteta has preferred to bring in younger talent rather than players of the age of Ronaldo, so a transfer to the North London club seems unlikely.

It seems a move away from the Premier League is likely for Ronaldo, with the majority of the clubs in the league either unable to afford his wages or not needing a 37-year-old who is past his best.

Ronaldo certainly has something to offer for many clubs, but justifying his wages in comparison to the amount of games he will be able to contribute to will be difficult for any club in the Premier League.

