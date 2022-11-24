Exclusive: Arsenal told Serie A star would be “fantastic” signing to solve problem position

Arsenal have been linked with a possible transfer interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and football transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the prospect of a deal.

According to Romano, writing in his exclusive column the Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, there were no talk between Arsenal and the representatives of Milinkovic-Savic during the summer, despite speculation to the contrary.

Still, Romano is a big fan of the Serbia international after his tremendous form in Serie A down the years, and he believes he’d make a fantastic signing for many Premier League clubs.

“I’m told there were no talks for Milinkovic to Arsenal in the summer,” Romano said.

“We will see what happens in the future but in January it’s going to be really difficult to see him leaving.

“I think he’d be an excellent option for any English club: fantastic, underrated midfielder.”

Arsenal could certainly do with adding more depth to their midfield options as they’re worryingly light of depth in that important area of their squad, so it’s easy to see why Milinkovic-Savic’s name is popping up as a possible option.

The 27-year-old is surely too good not to play for a bigger club at some point, and it would be exciting to see him challenge himself in English football.