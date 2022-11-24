Video: Cristiano Ronaldo looks far from impressed as Osman Bukari steals his celebration for Ghana goal

Cristiano Ronaldo did not look impressed from the bench as he watched Ghana’s Osman Bukari use his celebration for the goal that made it 3-2 in this thrilling World Cup tie.

This game got off to a slow start, but the second half has been crazy as five goals have flown in in the final half an hour.

Ghana have pegged one back late on through this fine Bukari header, and he used Ronaldo’s iconic celebration…

Ronaldo watched on and seemed annoyed, in what I think we can all agree was a great comedy moment!

