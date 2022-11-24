RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The player has been linked with clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, but it seems that the Austrian international has made a concrete decision regarding his future.

Journalist Christian Falk has now revealed that the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has decided to join German champions Bayern Munich.

The development will come as a major blow to Chelsea and Liverpool, who are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements.

TRUE? Konrad Laimer (25) @RBLeipzig said NO to @ChelseaFC. The free agent wants to join @FCBayern in summer — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 23, 2022

Both clubs need to bring in quality defensive midfielders, and Laimer would have been a quality acquisition.

The Austrian international will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he could be snapped up for a nominal price for the transfer window opens in January.

The player will be able to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January as well ahead of a potential summer transfer as a free agent.

Chelsea are expected to lose and N’Golo Kanté at the end of the season when the Frenchman’s contract expires and Laimer would have been his replacement. As far as Liverpool are concerned, Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho has not been at his best over the past year and Laimer was expected to compete with him for the first-team berth.

Bayern Munich already have players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka starting regularly in the midfield pivot and it will be interesting to see how they accommodate Laimer in the starting lineup.