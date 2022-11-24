Chelsea are set to open preliminary talks to sign Brighton winger Leandro Trossard.

With Chelsea struggling to find consistent form at the start of this Premier League season Graham Potter may need to consider bringing in reinforcements as early as the January transfer window.

The likes of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been underwhelming signings so far, so a new attacker could be considered a priority.

Now, according to Football Insider, Potter looks set to raid his former club Brighton with a move for £25m-rated Trossard.

The report claims that Trossard is out of contract next summer, and if Trossard isn’t looking to sign a new deal, then Brighton may have to consider selling him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Trossard has of course worked with Potter during his time at Brighton so knows what’s to be expected of him. It shouldn’t take Trossard an awful long time to adapt to Chelsea’s system, and with their attack struggling to produce goals this season, the Belgian international could be a smart signing.