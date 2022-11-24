Chelsea still in race for wonderkid transfer but Real Madrid have good relationship with his agents

Chelsea are “absolutely” one of the teams in the running for the transfer of Palmeiras wonderkid Endrick, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have long been linked with Endrick, but are joined by Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in chasing the Brazilian forward, who looks like one of the most exciting prospects in world football right now.

The 16-year-old will surely earn himself a big move before too long, and Romano says there is still not much change as Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG battle it out for his signature.

The three clubs still have to negotiate with both the player and his club, so it could take some time to make concrete progress on this one, but Romano insists Chelsea are definitely in the race, as things stand.

Still, one issue could be that Real Madrid supposedly have an “excellent” relationship with Endrick’s representatives, according to the transfer news expert.

“My understanding is that it is the same three clubs in the race – Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain,” he said.

“All of them are still in the race, and PSG are the only club to have made an official proposal a few days ago, but from what I am told there is still no agreement with Palmeiras. The clubs will also need to find an agreement with the player and his family, not just his club.

“PSG are still there, Chelsea are absolutely still there, and Real Madrid have an excellent relationship with his agents. Let’s see what happens.”