Video: Chelsea transfer target scores with ice-cool finish as World Cup clash comes to life late on

AC Milan star Rafael Leao has scored a superbly-taken goal for Portugal against Ghana in their World Cup clash this evening.

Although this game took a while to get going, there has been a flurry of goals in this second half, with Leao making it 3-1 in this clip below, though Ghana pulled one back not long after…

?? @RafaeLeao7's FIRST EVER WORLD CUP GOAL AFTER LESS THAN THREE MINUTES! pic.twitter.com/yBr1bX8Q4O — SempreMilan ? (@SempreMilanCom) November 24, 2022

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Leao has been a star performer for Milan and his fine form has seen him linked as a Chelsea transfer target by journalists such as Ben Jacobs in the tweet below, among others…

My understanding is Potter currently has other forwards in mind above Ronaldo in the pecking order. He likes Rafa Leao (a pre-existing target before his time) and Jonathan David and Ivan Toney are also on his radar. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 23, 2022

Chelsea fans will surely be liking what they’re seeing of the exciting young forward, who is now shining on the biggest stage and showing what he’s all about.