Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to surprise new club who are second in their league

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways on Tuesday and the rumours have been in full flow ever since but reports from Spain suggest that the 37-year-old is moving closer to one club in particular.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Man United went downhill rapidly after the Portugal star’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan and the likelihood of the pair ending their relationship was very high.

In what could be seen as a big blot on the Man United legend’s Old Trafford career, Ronaldo had his contract terminated on Tuesday and at 37, many will be wondering where the superstar will be going next; as the summer proved that there are not many clubs out there looking to sign the striker.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, there is one club that are desperate to sign Ronaldo and a move is getting closer.

That club is said to be the Saudi Arabian team, Al-Nassr – the second most successful club in the country.

Al-Nassr are based in Riyadh and have won the league nine times, nine fewer than the country’s biggest club, Al-Hilal.

The club are currently second in the Saudi Pro League after eight matches and they could now have Ronaldo joining their ranks.

The 37-year-old is likely to receive huge money for the move but it is a surprising one in some ways, as it would signal the end of Ronaldo’s career at the top of the game.