“This chapter is closed” – Cristiano Ronaldo not keen to talk about Man Utd as he leaves press conference quickly

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo gave a very brief press conference after helping Portugal to a 3-2 win over Ghana in their opening group game of the World Cup.

Ronaldo scored a penalty to help the Portuguese national team get off to a winning start, and this meant a piece of history for the 37-year-old, who has now scored in five World Cups – more than any other player.

Still, the ex-Red Devil didn’t seem too keen to stick around afterwards, with Adam Crafton tweeting below that his press conference lasted just 2 minutes and 12 seconds, with the player keen to draw a line under recent events with his United career…

Ronaldo insists his chapter with MUFC is closed after having his contract terminated this week, and there wasn’t really a chance for reporters to get to ask him anything else about it.

The veteran Portugal international recently gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on TalkTV, in which he was heavily critical of Erik ten Hag, the Glazers and his teammates past and present, leaving United with little choice but to terminate his contract.