Brazilian legend Dani Alves made his thoughts clear on Kylian Mbappe following the Frenchman’s public issues with his teammates at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 39-year-old is representing the Selecao this year at the World Cup in Qatar.

Mbappe signed a bumper deal with the Ligue 1 giants this year, ending the ongoing speculation of his potential move to Real Madrid – until 2025 anyway.

His contract extension included a pay increase that sees the star earn a whopping £546 million over the next three years, as well as having a say on important matters at the club, however, he still wasn’t satisfied.

Reports broke shortly after the extension of the 23-year-old’s desire to leave PSG due to the promises not being fulfilled, one of them being that the board oversee the sale of Neymar.

Alves weighs in on the situation at his former club

Alves commented on the situation in Paris to La Gazzetta dello Sport, insisting that Messi and Neymar are “geniuses” having played with the pair throughout his career.

He said: “Mbappe is a phenomenon who has not yet understood that those who play with him in attack are bigger phenomena than him. A great player must always know and understand who he plays with, your teammates enrich your qualities.

“If Mbappe gave the ball to Messi and Neymar, he would score 150 goals.”