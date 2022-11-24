First contacts made over Chelsea rivalling Manchester United for potential €75m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs potentially set to get involved in the race for the transfer of Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Costa is on Manchester United’s radar at the moment, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, and it now seems there is more Premier League interest.

Chelsea could do with an upgrade on both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Costa looks a superb talent who could fit the bill for the Blues.

According to Relevo, initial contacts have already taken place with Chelsea and Man Utd, with Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes seemingly keen to get his client a big move.

The report adds that the Portugal international has a €75million release clause, so it could be that we’ll see CFC spend big money on a goalkeeper again.

The west London giants also made a significant investment when they brought in Kepa, and though that deal didn’t work out as hoped, perhaps Costa will finally be the answer for the club in that important position.

United, meanwhile, could also do well to bring in a long-term replacement for David de Gea, even though he remains a key player for the Red Devils.