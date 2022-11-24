Newcastle decide to launch bid for €100m star if they qualify for the Champions League

Newcastle United have reportedly made Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic a top transfer target for the summer if they end up qualifying for the Champions League.

The Magpies are making great progress under Eddie Howe, with signings like Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes helping to establish themselves as more serious rivals to the established big six.

It now seems Vlahovic is in their sights, though he’s recently also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea for around €100million.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claim that Newcastle could be ready to bid for Vlahovic as a priority if they do make the top four, and he’d be a quality signing to take the team to the next level.

Vlahovic shone at previous club Fiorentina, and though he has made a decent start to life at Juventus, he’s perhaps not been quite as convincing.

It seems NUFC now fancy their chances of snapping him up at the end of the season, though the move surely won’t come cheap.