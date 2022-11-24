Gareth Southgate provides encouraging fitness news on England duo

England manager Gareth Southgate has provided an update on the fitness of Harry Kane and James Maddison, with encouraging news on both as the Three Lions prepare for their second World Cup game.

England got off to a great start by thrashing Iran 6-2 in their opening game of Group B, and it looks like Southgate will be able to call on star striker and captain Kane for tomorrow’s game against the USA.

See below for updates from the Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, who has live-tweeted from Southgate’s press conference, with the England manager also saying Maddison should be able to return to training after tomorrow’s match…

Maddison has been in superb form in the Premier League with Leicester City this season, so could have an important role to play for England at this World Cup.

Fans will hope he can return soon and get on the pitch in Qatar, while of course Kane remains as important as ever, even if he somewhat surprisingly didn’t get in amongst the goals against Iran.