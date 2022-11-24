English club confirm they’ve made an “official approach” for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

An English club has confirmed they’ve made an “official approach” for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo would be leaving the club after his recent outburst in an interview with Piers Morgan.

The statement confirmed he would be leaving with immediate effect, meaning Ronaldo is free to join a new club once he leaves the World Cup with Portugal.

Now, 14th tier English side AFC Crewe have confirmed they’ve made an official approach for Ronaldo, as seen in the tweet below.

We can confirm that the club has made an official approach to sign free agent Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano on a one year deal. Should Cristiano accept the offer, he would become AFC Crewe’s highest paid player, taking home £35 per week. pic.twitter.com/1i64sKb2W1 — AFC Crewe (@afc_crewe) November 22, 2022

As tempting as the offer of £35 a week is, I’m not sure it’ll be enough to tempt one of the greatest footballers ever to have graced the game.

However, Crewe isn’t too far from Manchester, so Ronaldo wouldn’t have to pack up and move away from his current home. With his wage demands likely to be astronomical, Ronaldo may not have too many offers after the World Cup, so may have to take AFC Crewe’s offer into consideration.

Of course, the “official approach” from AFC Crewe will just be a PR stunt, but it will be interesting to see if the Portuguese forward responds in the next few days.