Euro giants keeping tabs on Arsenal star during the World Cup

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on Bukayo Saka during the World Cup.

The 21-year-old England winger started the World Cup with a splendid performance against Iran and a report from Spanish publication Sport claims that Real Madrid have the Arsenal star on their radar.

Saka has been a key player for Arsenal over the past year and Mikel Arteta will not want to lose him any time soon.

The talented young winger scored a brace in England’s group opener against Iran and he will be a key player for Gareth Southgate for the remainder of the tournament.

There is no doubt that the 21-year-old is a prodigious talent and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class footballer in the future. It is no surprise that top clubs like Real Madrid are monitoring the situation.

Los Blancos have had to use a central midfielder Federico Valverde on the right side of their attack quite often this season, and they could certainly use a quality right-sided winger like Saka.

If the Arsenal star continues to play at a high level throughout the World Cup, it would not be surprising to see Real Madrid make a move for him at the end of the season.

The opportunity to join the Spanish club is a tempting proposition for most players and it will be interesting to see how Saka reacts if there is a concrete offer on the table from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old has four goals and six assists in the Premier League so far this season and he has a contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2024. If he refuses to sign an extension in the coming months, the Londoners could be under pressure to cash in on him at the end of the season.

They will not want to lose the player on a free transfer at the end of next season.