Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms their is “nothing concrete” between Chelsea and winger

With Chelsea getting off to a difficult start, Graham Potter may be forced to use the January transfer window to bring in reinforcements.

A recent report from Record (via Sport Witness) claimed that Chelsea were set to battle it out with Arsenal to sign Porto winger Pepe.

The report claims that Pepe has a €75m release clause, with both clubs looking to negotiate the price down a little to secure the 25-year-old.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now addressed these rumours, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside on Substack.

“Still, Chelsea are linked with 50 wingers every day and at the moment there is nothing concrete with Pepe. They will go step by step on the market, their focus is on Christopher Nkunku for June and then we will see who they target out wide.

Rafael Leao is appreciated of course, but it’s not an easy deal for January. And no talks are ongoing for Leandro Trossard as of today, even though some outlets keep on talking up the links with Graham Potter,” said Romano.

As Romano confirmed, Chelsea are going to be linked with a host of players leading up to the January transfer window. With Chelsea struggling in the Premier League, reinforcements will be necessary, so it’s natural for many players to be linked especially in attacking areas.

With Chelsea focusing on Nkunku, Pepe may not be considered a priority due to playing in a similar position.