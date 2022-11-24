Exclusive: €120m Manchester United transfer target won’t be sold in January

Manchester United will be on the hunt for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window.

Manchester United recently announced that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated with immediate effect, so with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as their only centre-forward options, a new striker could be a priority in the next few months.

The Daily Mirror recently reported that Manchester United were considering Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as Ronaldo’s replacement, but with Napoli in sensational form this season, selling a key player isn’t going to be in their plans.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Napoli have no plans to sell Osimhen in January and were demanding in the region of €120m in the summer transfer window.

“Napoli insist they won’t sell Osimhen or any other player in January. The price tag in the summer was €120m and nothing happened, now they’re doing great in Serie A and Champions League so there are no plans to sell him in January at all,” said Romano.

With Napoli performing so well in Europe and in the Serie A this season, Osimhen’s price tag could have increased and selling him halfway through the season makes little sense.

Manchester United may now have to look elsewhere for alternative options unless they are willing to pay an extortionate fee to bring Osimhen to the Premier League.