Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for the Belgian international Youri Tielemans for a while now.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the Gunners have always appreciated the 25-year-old Premier League midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they make a move to sign him during the January transfer window.

Romano told Give Me Sport: “Tielemans is a player they’ve always appreciated. So, let’s see if Arsenal will decide to try to bring in a new midfielder in the January transfer window or in the summer.”

Tielemans will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he could be snapped up for a nominal price during the January transfer window. Alternatively, Arsenal could wait until the summer and sign him on a free transfer.

The Belgian international has been a key player for Leicester since joining the club from Anderlecht and he has the quality to play for a top club like Arsenal.

With his contract expiring in a few months, the Foxes could be under pressure to cash in on him during the January transfer window, as opposed to losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Arsenal certainly have the resources to snap him up in January, and they should look to do so in order to boost their title chances.

The Gunners are currently at the top of the league table, and they will need to bring in the right reinforcements in January in order to sustain the title challenge.

Mikel Arteta is lacking in depth and quality in the central midfield department, and the arrival of Tielemans will improve them immensely.

The Belgian could partner Thomas Partey at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield, allowing Granit Xhaka more freedom to venture forward. The Swiss international has flourished in a role with more freedom this season.

Meanwhile, Tielemans would add more calmness, composure and control to Arsenal’s play.