A conspiracy has gone viral on social media claiming Argentina lost their opening World Cup game against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina suffered a shock defeat against Saudi Arabia in the opening game of their World Cup campaign.

Now, some football fans have claimed that Argentina lost the game on purpose to attempt to finish second in their group..

Argentina are losing on purpose to have an easier route to the finale — Yanet Kassa ???? (@yanetkassa1) November 22, 2022

If Argentina finish second, then there’s a decreased chance that they face Brazil in the semi-finals. However, Argentina are no under immense pressure to win their next two games, so the conspiracy seems highly unlikely.