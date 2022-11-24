Gareth Southgate provides injury updates on two key England stars ahead of USA clash

The England manager has issued an update on his players’ fitness as they prepare for their second group-stage game on Friday, November 25.

The Three Lions kickstarted their World Cup campaign with an emphatic 6-2 win against Iran on Monday.

One concern arose following the match regarding the fitness of Harry Kane, who captains the side and is their most prolific goalscorer in recent years, as he appeared to pick up an injury during the game and was substituted in the closing stages. It was later confirmed the 29-year-old would need an ankle scan to confirm the extent of the knock.

Harry Maguire was also taken off the pitch earlier than expected, though he later took to Instagram to assure supporters the substitution was just a precaution.

Southgate confirms the involvement of two players

In a pre-match press conference, the manager confirmed both Kane and Maguire will be available for selection tomorrow, with the centre-back set to pick up his 50th England cap.

In-form midfielder James Maddison was ruled out of England’s opener and was not involved in the team’s training sessions throughout the week, meaning he is likely sidelined for the United States clash.