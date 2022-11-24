Gareth Southgate to deploy unchanged England lineup to face United States

England will be unchanged when they line up to face the United States on Friday evening in their second group-stage match.

The news was reported tonight by David Ornstein ahead of tomorrow’s must-win clash.

Gareth Southgate has adopted the trusted mentality of “if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it” as he will make no changes to his starting lineup tomorrow after the Three Lions saw out a triumphant 6-2 on Monday to kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran.

United States, on the other hand, took one point from their opener against Wales.

The news is likely music to England fans’ ears as there were concerns regarding the fitness of Harry Kane, who is one of the side’s most prolific goalscorers in history.

Bukayo Saka also undoubtedly earned himself another start after he netted a brace and looked a constant attacking threat throughout his time on the pitch.

England still without key attacker

James Maddison is unfortunately still sidelined after missing this week’s training sessions with the squad.

