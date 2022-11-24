The Glazer family announced this week that Manchester United is up for sale and that could take away a potential owner for West Ham.

The Old Trafford faithful were delighted with the news as they have opposed the Glazer ownership of Man United from day one.

West Ham have also had their own trials and tribulations with owners David Sullivan, David Gold and vice-chairman Karren Brady before the arrival of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky as the club’s second biggest stakeholder last year.

Kretinsky had been linked with an eventual full takeover at West Ham but it was reported last month that a billionaire with a net worth double that of Kretinsky, Sullivan and Gold combined was being linked with a West Ham takeover.

According to The Daily Mirror, Sir Jim Ratcliffe was targeting West Ham after a Manchester United takeover was ruled out earlier the year and he missed out on Chelsea to Todd Boehly’s US consortium.

The Telegraph are reporting that West Ham-linked Sir Jim Ratcliffe will bid for Manchester United now after the Glazers put the club up for sale.

This would squash any small chance of him buying West Ham, which is bad news for Hammers supporters.