Former Queens Park Rangers and Blackpool manager Ian Holloway has heaped praise onto Newcastle striker Callum Wilson for the way he’s come back in his career.

The England international, now part of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad in Qatar this winter, has had some serious injuries throughout his career, with Holloway admitting he’s someone who should be “finished” by now.

“Give it to Callum Wilson, a bloke who has been bang in form,” Holloway said.

“Honestly, with all he’s been through. The injuries he’s had, he should have been finished, well done to him, it is a joy to see it. Look at him.”

Newcastle fans will be delighted with the way Wilson has played this season, and it looks like he can have an impact for England at this World Cup too.