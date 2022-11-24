Imperious 6ft 2in star now certain to join West Ham before January deadline

West Ham United target Luizao will make the move to the East London club when his Sao Paulo deal ends in January.

The Hammers strengthened their defence over the summer by securing Nayef Aguerd, Thilo Kehrer and Emerson Palmieri but have been stuck with the centre-back duo from last season Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson in the lead-up to the World Cup due to injuries.

Therefore, another defender is set to arrive at the London Stadium in January as manager David Moyes wants another left-footed centre-back.

West Ham’s main target has been Sao Paulo’s Luizao and Goal Brasil claim that Luizao is now ‘practically certain’ to leave Brazil in January.

The 20-year-old Luizao is out of contract on January 31st 2023 and has as emerged as a real talent since making his debut in Brazil.

The 6ft 2in defender looks set to be the latest Brazilian to join Moyes’ ranks after signing Lucas Paqueta over the summer and the Hammers boss will hope that he helps change their fortunes during the second half of the season.