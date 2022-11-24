(Video) Inaki Williams left red-faced by slipping before huge Ghana chance

The forward was seconds away from netting a crucial equaliser for his team in injury time. 

After a tightly contested first half, supporters were on the edge of their seats from the 65th-minute mark as five goals were scored between the two sides.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments when he converted a spot-kick to open the scoring for Portugal.

Ghana then equalised eight minutes later through Andre Ayew, before the Portuguese extended their lead to 3-1. Osman Bukari was able to pull one back in the 89th minute, and Williams had a golden opportunity to steal a point from the match.

Williams’ late chance

Diogo Costa was unaware of the forward’s presence when he went to make a pass in the closing stages of injury time, which Williams was quick to capitalise on.

The 28-year-old then, unfortunately, slipped and squandered the chance. Take a look below:

 

Footage courtesy of ITV Sport.

