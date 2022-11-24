Key Liverpool man to leave the club at the end of the season with club surprised at his decision

Liverpool Sporting Director Julian Ward will leave the club at the end of the season.

Ward joined Liverpool in 2012 and has since overseen a successful period for Liverpool Football Club. After having various roles during his time at the club, Ward was promoted to assistant sporting director in 2020.

Now, GOAL have claimed that Ward will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season. The report claims that Liverpool are surprised and disappointed at his decision, but have already begun their search for his replacement.

Ward is now looking to take a break away from football rather than moving to another club.

Ward has played in a key role in bringing in players such as Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, as well as handling the contract negotiations for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool now must replace Ward efficiently and effectively as he played a pivotal role in the behind the scenes work that has led to their success in recent years.

Hopefully for Liverpool fans, Ward’s departure won’t have an impact on the future of Jurgen Klopp.