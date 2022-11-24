Leicester to battle it out with Newcastle, West Ham for 6ft 3in defender

Leicester City are interested in signing the Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai.

According to a report from Türkiye Gazetesi, the Premier League side are looking to add to their defensive department and they have identified Szalai as a summer target.

Leicester will face competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Szalai is apparently keen on a move to the Premier League and Fenerbahce are aware of the fact that they will not be able to hold on to him for the long term.

The 6ft 3in defender’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and it will be interesting to see how much Fenerbahce demands for his services. Newcastle certainly have no shortage of resources and they could have an edge in the transfer chase.

Meanwhile, Leicester and West Ham have been vulnerable at the back this season and they are in need of defensive reinforcements. Szalai would certainly improve them at the back and it remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.