Liverpool look set to propose a swap deal involving Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

It’s no secret that in the near future Liverpool will have to replace some of their ageing midfielders. The likes of Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson are all in their thirties and have shown signs of declining so far this season.

One player they are now reportedly considering is Juventus midfielder Rabiot. However, a recent report from Calcio Mercato Web claims that in order to get their man, they are willing to offer Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas.

Tsimikas often finds himself playing second fiddle to Andy Robertson at Liverpool, so the lack of game time could frustrate the defender.

However, if Liverpool lose Tsimikas they will have to replace him. Tsimikas does feature every so often when Robertson is unavailable and Jurgen Klopp is a fan of rotating his team during busy fixture schedules.

Ideally, signing Rabiot in order to improve their midfield wouldn’t have a detrimental effect on their squad depth, so allowing Tsimikas to leave in exchange for Rabiot wouldn’t make too much sense for Liverpool.