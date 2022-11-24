Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes.

The 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder has caught the attention of top European clubs on the back of his impressive performances, and it appears that Liverpool have been linked with him.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has now revealed that the Reds would have to fork out a fee of around €32 million to sign the player at the end of the season.

The midfielder has a long-term contract with the Brazilian club and he is protected by a €60 million release clause. However, Flamengo are aware that Gomes’ suitors will not pay the kind of money for him and therefore, they are willing to negotiate a more reasonable fee.

However, the reported €32 million (£28m) fee still feels like a premium for the youngster who is yet to prove himself at the highest level.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money to secure his services in the summer.

It is no secret that Liverpool will need to improve the midfield department at the end of the season. Players like Jordan Henderson and James Milner look like a shadow of their former selves.

Furthermore, the Reds are expected to lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita upon the expiry of their contract as well.

Strengthening the midfield should be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp and Gomes would certainly be a quality long-term investment.

The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool in the long run. Also, Klopp has an impressive track record of developing young talent and the Liverpool manager could help Gomes fulfil his potential.